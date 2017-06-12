Bhopal: Buying farmers’ produce at less than MSP a criminal offence: CM

Bhopal: “Whoever purchases farmers’ products in less than minimum support price, will be penalised,” declared CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ending his fast-unto-death in 28 hours on Sunday. The CM ended the fast after no incident of violence was reported in the state. He had taken up the fast to bring peace in the state and also condole the deaths of farmers in Mandsaur.

The CM said MP had already adopted major recommendations of MS Swaminathan Commission. MP has also become the second state to follow Kisan Bazaar and MSP guidelines, after Maharashtra. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had brought the two reforms in the state in favour of farmers.

Chouhan said if someone purchased vegetables or grains at less than MSP, it would be a criminal offence. To finish middlemen’s role in trading, the government will establish Kisan Bazaar, so that farmers can sell their products directly to buyers.

The government will also establish ‘Consultation Services’ for farmers, to suggest them about farming, like on what tyspe of land what crop could be produced.

For milk trading, the state will follow the Amul dairy model, based on which milk will be purchased.

The CM alleged some elements were involved in creating violence and they had tried to defame the state. He asked the farmers to identify those elements and keep themselves away from them. He also claimed in the ruckus, no case would be registered against the farmers, but culprits won’t be spared while those who had lost their property would be given relief. “I will serve the state till my last breath,” he added.

Talking about Swaminathan Commission report, he said some recommendations were already being followed by MP and in better form; like it was suggested that for farmers loan interest should not be more than 4 per cent, while MP was already providing loan in minus interest, “like take Rs 100 and return Rs 90,” the CM added. Other recommendations like establishment of ‘Village Knowledge Centre’ will be done very shortly, so that farmers get proper farming knowledge.

The CM also assured that for any urban programme and projects land of farmers would not be taken forcefully. He informed the government had given land lease papers to 2 lakh tribal people in the state.

“A price stability exchequer fund will be established for Rs 1,000 crore. The government has started purchasing onions at Rs 8 per kg and very shortly to purchase pulses a marketing commission will be established. The government will purchase the remaining soyabean from farmers,” the CM said.