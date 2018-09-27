Kartikeya Singh Chauhan, son of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is looking after the constituency of his father amidst latter’s busy schedule these days. Chouhan is carrying out his jan ashirwaad yatra across the state. Prior to the assembly polls, Chouhan would once again tour almost all constituencies. With his hands full, the Chief Minister has given command of his constituency to his son.

With election nearing, Kartikeya is devoting his full time to Budhni constituency. During ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ of BJP on Tuesday, he was seen sitting with the party workers of the constituency. Budhni, alike other constituencies, has several problems, which may affect poll prospects. This has made Chouhan assign the work of monitoring to his son.

Budhni is considered as a safe constituency for Chouhan but new equations emerging in the region in the recent past might bring some changes. Arjun Rai, who is a pass-out of Delhi University, is becoming quite popular amongst the tribals. Rai, who was sent to jail during farmers’ agitation recently, is contacting people in villages and preparing them to stand against the CM. There are some Congress leaders who are demanding to give ticket to Rai. There of chances of Congress getting benefit of return of former minister Rajkumar Patel in the party.

Chouhan is facing problems in his constituency due to people close to him. There is no doubt about Chouhan winning from his constituency but the contest might be interesting this time in comparison to 2013 assembly elections. Chouhan has divided his constituency into different segment and assigned responsibility to Ramakant Bhargava, Guruprasad Sharma, Rajendra Rajput and Shiv Chaubey. However, at some places the BJP workers and people are not happy with these few select.

Chouhan, in order to clear these issues, has put forward his son. Kartikeya may not contest assembly polls, because of age criterion, but some of the works, which were pending for long, have been initiated.