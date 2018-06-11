Bhopal: ‘Building collapse’ a wakeup call for authorities
Bhopal: Collapse of a dilapidated building in highly congested walled city ahead of monsoon should ring alarm bells for Urban Administration Department. The department’s focus is on transforming the state capital into smart city, but dilapidated and rickety structures require its urgent attention as monsoon are just around the corner. Nearly 12 people belonging to two families had a close shave when a portion of nearly 100 years old dilapidated house located in Lakherapura collapsed on Saturday.
As per the records of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) as many as 400 structures are in dilapidated condition posing immediate risk of loss of human lives in case of collapse. Onus to pull down these buildings, unsuitable for habitation, lies with BMC as disregarding the risk, people continue to live in these insecure structures.
The civic authorities have directed owners of nearly 150 buildings and structures to carry out repair work at the earliest. These dilapidated buildings are decades old and in shambles. Market value of these buildings and houses has escalated and so are the claims over their ownership. Many of these buildings are being rented. BMC cannot act against many properties as they are locked in litigation.
Notices to occupants are sent under two sections of the Nagar Nigam Act – 309 (need of urgent repair) and 310 (non-repairable, need immediate evacuation). As monsoon is to hit Bhopal within week time, BMC administration is all set to start sending notices again.
BMC deputy commissioner Harish Gupta said the administration will issue notices again to owners of dilapidated buildings. BMC administration has updated its record and identified dilapidated buildings and earlier notices have been served on house owners. Once again notices will be issued, said Gupta, adding that civic authority cannot take action in cases where there is any legal issue is involved. Additional commissioner Malika Nagar assured BMC administration will look into the matter and review the cases pending in the court. Such dilapidated structures are dangerous, our civil section will take required action, he added.
In November, 2012, seven persons had lost lives and 35 injured when overhead tank collapsed in Janta Colony (Sai Baba Nagar), E-7, Arera Colony. In similar incident last year, a 50 years old woman Shahida Bi, wife Mohammed Salim, was buried alive when 75 year- old building had collapsed. A 50-year-old woman had died and two others sustained severe injuries when a decaying double-storied house collapsed in city’s Itwara area. The building collapsed when the renovation work was underway.