Bhopal: BU justifies re-exam of PhD, MPhil

Bhopal: Justifying holding re-examination for PhD, MPhil entrance, Barkatullah University Vice-chancellor Pramod K Verma said that the decision of fresh exam was taken following technical issues in the results.

There were problems in the mark sheets of failed students not in the ones

who cleared the exam, said Verma adding that the students who had flunked the entrance exam and others can take the re-exam. The VC was talking to Free Press on re-conducting PhD and MPhil entrance examination without cancelling the previous one which was held on December last.

In order to provide another chance to the students who could not clear the entrance, the varsity in a notification on Tuesday announced to re-conduct the exam on April 22. The varsity has also decided not to take examination fee from the student, informed registrar UN Shukla.

The students as well as some of the senior faculty have expressed their opposition saying that the varsity must have cancelled the previous exam and then re-conducted a new exam. “But, the varsity didn’t follow the due process and the exam could be caught in the web of enquiry and judicial scrutiny,” said a senior Professor on condition of anonymity.

The varsity conducted PhD and MPhil entrance exam for the session 2018-19 on December 24. The results were declared in mid-January but the administration did not begin the admission process as the whole exam had come under scanner.

The students who could not clear the exam had approached the Governor alleging anomalies in the process. The varsity later came out with fresh result in which many new names of candidates featured.

Interestingly, the varsity authorities are not aware about the amount spent on the examination or the money required to hold new exam. Earlier, the varsity had charged Rs 2500 each from over 3000 students appearing for the exam and had collected around 75 lakhs, however, the administration is not charging any fee from students for the re-examination. Registrar UN Shukla said that he was not aware of amount spent on conducting the exam or how much it would cost to hold re-examination.

Deputy Registrar Yashwant Patel went on to say that that they have no records of the expenses. “The amount spent on the exam was meager, but, we don’t have any record of how much money was spent and how much will be required for re-exam. We actually don’t prepare record of money spent but I can say it is somewhere in between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00000,” said Patel.