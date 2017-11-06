Bhopal: BSP to oppose freebies to backward classes

Bhopal: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has opposed state government’s bid to provide most facilities free of cost to backward sections of the society, which has made them dependent on the government. Backward classes are major vote banks of BSP, which the party fears losing them because of BJP-led state government’s welfare measures specially when state assembly elections are due next year.

Addressing a state convention of Bahujan Youths and Students Front (BYSF) at Jamboori Maidan on Sunday, former state party president I S Maurya said that BJP is offering everything free of cost. “Free education, school uniforms, cycles, rice and wheat is being disbursed to Bahujan Samaj, so it is totally dependent on government so much so that Samaj cannot fight against system (government) despite having 85 percent population in the country. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made free of cost arrangements for marriage through Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Whether it is Congress or BJP, both made Bahujan Samaj dependent. So, BYSF will have to fight against this system,” Maurya said.

He made another major announcement while addressing the convention. He said that BJP ousted Bahujan Samaj Party from power in Uttar Pradesh with two deputy CMs. “On the same pattern, we will dethrone BJP-RSS from Madhya Pradesh with four deputy CMs who will be from Muslim, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and most backward communities. Chief ministerial candidate will be from Kushwah community. BSP will give representation to all communities, which have been marginalised by BJP-RSS and Congress for the last 70 years,” he said.

Speaking further, Maurya said that the party will field candidates on 76 seats and ensure BJP’s defeat in 30 seats where party lost by a margin of 5,000 votes in last assembly elections. This way, we will be in position to make our government at our own strength,” he said. Leaders of Akhil Bharatiya Gondwana Party, Social Democratic Party of India, OBC Mahasabha’s national president Lalit Gaur and many leaders of Muslim community addressed the convention.