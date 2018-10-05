Bhopal: BSP raised maximum questions in Assembly

Bhopal: Bahujan Samaj Party as a party is on top on the list of raising questions in the 14th state assembly, and Congress MLAs are individually on top in putting up issues before the House, a study by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed. The agency report says that on an average BSP MLAs had raised 432 questions per MLA in the current assembly, while the Congress stood at 350 questions per legislator and independent MLAs at 250 questions per MLA. There are four BSP lawmakers in the House.

The legislators of the ruling BJP raised could only come with 197 questions per MLA. During 135 sessions in the current assembly, as many as 51,389 questions were raised by 209 MLAs in five years. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, ADR member, Roli Shivhare, quoting from the report said Congress lawmakers remained most active in the Assembly as fist five positions in raising questions were occupied by them.

Congress MLA Ram Niwas Rawat is on top of the list with 620 questions, Mukesh Nayak is next with 613, followed by Dr Govind Singh (612), Arif Akeel (608) and Nishank Jain (603), he added. Interestingly, the BJP legislators are in bottom five in raising questions. Party’s MLA Ramesh Mandole is occupies the last spot as in the entire session he could only come with three questions. The BJP lawmakers who remained less active includes Nagar Singh Chouhan who raised only 12 questions, Nanabhau Mohede (14), Mathuralal (15) and Rajendra Meshram 19.

Importantly, nominated MLA Loren B Lobo did not raise even a single question during all these years in the assembly. The maximum questions were pertaining to PWD, PHE, health and revenue departments, while general administration department, cooperative and tribal welfare department received least queries. In current session, a total 142 bills were presented and the assembly passed 135 bills.

Of this 63 bills are passed in just one-month, while it took one year for the lawmakers to pass two bills. The highest number of bills passed by the Assembly was related to finance, commercial tax and department of urban development. Whereas social development departments like women and child welfare, agriculture, social justice, tribal welfare, industrial development and employment saw lease passing of bills. In the press conference the other members retired DGP Arun Gurtru, CK Naidu, Rakesh Diwan and many others were also present.

