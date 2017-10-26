Bhopal: Bring univ, colleges under Public Service Guarantee Act: Guv

Bhopal: Addressing 93rd University Coordination Committee meeting at Rajbhavan on Wednesday government Om Prakash Kohli said the process of bringing uniformity in ordinance and by-laws of all universities was underway for past several years. He also vouched for consensus on ordinance and by-laws and described them as step in right direction.

Governor stressed on making university system accountable and reliable and called for bringing colleges and university under the ambit of the Public Service Guarantee Act. Higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaya said that universities or colleges were not exam conducting machines.

Expressing concern over prevailing atmosphere on universities campuses, he stressed on inculcating feeling of nationalism and communal harmony among students.

The meeting decided to introduce NSS course at under graduate level as alternative subject. This course could be taught along with any other subject of under graduate level. NSS, yoga and skill development will be included in course in ratio of 50:25:25.

Moreover, approval was given to change in uniform of the students and eminent persons during the convocation ceremony and decision was taken to implement it with immediate effect in the meeting. Decision to abolish compulsion of 5 and 3 years period for regular PG and UG courses was also taken in the meeting.

Three univs get VCs

Chancellor and governor Om Prakash Kohli re-appointed Dr Sangeeta Shukla as vice chancellor of Jiwaji University, Gwalior after the end of her present tenure. She has been appointed for a period of 4 years from the date of joining. Professor Naresh Chandra Gautam was reappointed as VC of Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramoday Vishwavidhyalaya, Chitrakoot after the end of his tenure.

Director Extension Services, Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidhyalaya, Jabalpur Dr Pradeep Kumar Bisen was appointed as Vice Chancellor of Nehru Krishi Vishwavidhyalaya, Jabalpur.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Bisen has been appointed for a period of five years from the date of his joining.