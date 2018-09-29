Bhopal: Bright minds to deliberate on making MP next big startup hub

If Global Investors Summit was for the established businessmen, ‘Future of MP’ is meant for the budding entrepreneurs. State government would be trying to bring angel investors, entrepreneurs and innovative minds at one platform at the event slated on Saturday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead the conversation between the state government, entrepreneurs, students, and other players from the startup ecosystem on how they can collectively make Madhya Pradesh the next big startup hub of India in a programme organised by B-Nest Incubation Centre, Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd.

The star attraction of the event includes CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, founder CarWale Shreya Mishra, founder and CEO Flyrobe Mohit Dubey, founder Prataap Snacks Amit Kumar Kumath, founder Netlink Anurag Shrivastava and CEO Impetus Technologies Praveen Kankariya.

The event will see students and entrepreneurs from the state asking questions and interacting with the panelists via videoconferencing. The event would also be live streamed across educational and professional institutions to reach out to more than 1.5 lakh youth in the state. The conclave is being envisioned as a confluence of startups, investors, policy makers, and government officials providing a platform for engaging discussions related to the startup ecosystem.

Government launched the MP Incubation and Startup Policy in 2016 to align itself with the Union Government’s Startup India flagship programme. The policy saw the state government offering additional incentives, apart from those mandated by the Union Government’s startup policy. State government signed a memorandum with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to provide marketing support and capacity building for entrepreneurs under the “Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Yojna” by providing relevant, context specific training and hand-holding support to 5,000 entrepreneurs to build their capabilities in relevant areas of entrepreneurship development.

In January 2017, MP became the first state in India to have an entrepreneurship development centre. A few months later, in June 2017, MP rolled out a new venture fund, the MP Venture Finance Limited (MPVFL), to support government efforts in promoting startups in the state through the SME Innovation Fund. The Startup India Yatra in state drew over 5,000 participants with 427 startups pitching their ideas. The Madhya Pradesh chapter of the Startup India Yatra was instrumental in 71 startups receiving incubation offers from seven incubators and 16 aspiring entrepreneurs being awarded cash prizes.