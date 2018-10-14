Bhopal: Brainstorming in BJP over ticket distribution, first list in November

Brainstorming on ticket distribution in the BJP, like Congress, has also begun. A meeting between CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state election in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state in-charge Vinay Sahastrabudhey, national organisational general secretary Ramlal, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and state president Rakesh Singh took place on Saturday. It emerged from the meeting that the BJP would finalise its list of candidate after the announcement of Congress’ list. The first list of BJP candidates, which is likely to comprise of leaders whose ticket is almost certain, may be announced in November.

Congress had said that its first list will be out in August but it has not been announced so far. Congress state president Kamal Nath has said that the first list of candidates would be announced after Dussehra. BJP has also made up its mind to wait after Nath’s statement.

Shah’S night halt in Bhopal

BJP national president Amit Shah would arrive in the state capital for night halt on Sunday. Shah has to attend a convention of party workers in Hoshangabad. Shah would also convene a meeting of election management committee and core committee in BJP state office. He would review the works related to media and social media. Shah would attend a convention of party workers in Rewa, Dindori and Jabalpur on October 15.