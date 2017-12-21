Bhopal: BMC avoids action on gaushala set up on govt land

Bhopal: Bhopal Municipal Corporation has failed to demolish gaushala (cow shed), which has been illegally set up on the government land located adjacent to state printing and stationery departments office in Press Complex. The gaushala set up three years ago belongs to a right wing activist. One of the tea sellers told Free Press that local resident Rakesh of Bajrang Dal who also runs a shop in Maharana Pratap Nagar

manages the gaushala. Every six months, he undertakes construction work around gaushala on the government land.

According to sources, BMC officials have avoided removing encroachment on government land due to fear of dismantling permanent structures and cow shed owned by a right wing activist. The gaushala has 20 cows, calves and oxen. When contacted, Bhopal district collector Sudam Khade said he would send a team of officials to the spot and action would be taken against the guilty. When the gaushala started, a poster declaring the man as a member of Bajrang Dal was seen on a tree. Now, saffron coloured flags can be seen on roof of tin-shed. A donation box for the fodder of cows has been hung on pole of gaushala.

Besides, a cement water tank painted in saffron has been constructed. It is filled by BMCs water tanker. Apart from the tin shed, a hut made up of straw has been built as point of demarcation between gaushala and the tea-sellers. Pradeep Jain, a BMC official, told Free Press that all illegal gaushalas and dairies would be shifted outside the city soon.