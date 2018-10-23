Bhopal: BJP’s Samriddha Rath at a crossroads

The ‘Samridhi Rath’ flagged off from the BJP headquarters by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday with much fanfare, derailed on the very first day in the state capital. Without a route plan the election rath had nowhere to go. The rath that was destined to visit public places and areas around schools and colleges or busy markets was found parked in isolation at a deserted place near Habibganj. The van that was modified into a rath was lying unattended and locked.

After obtaining mobile number of the driver through the convener, who was supposed to remain present in the rath, driver was called, to give us a demonstration. The convener of the rath, Deepak Sharma clarified that he was at home for lunch. An attendant, (name not revealed as he might be a minor, studying in class 12) present in the rath, said that his in-charge was not present and he didn’t know where to go. The attendant clarified that it was the first day therefore there was some confusion. On asking about his programme in the evening, he replied that the in-charge would inform him in the evening.

“We went to Alpana talkies area in the morning but didn’t get any response so we came back. We have no plans for now. Our in-charge has gone home. He will tell us where to go in the evening, till then we would rest at 74, Bungalows,” said the driver, Balaram. Free Press tried to locate the rath at around 11.30 am. Different replies were given by different authorities in the BJP. First it was said that the rath would be located somewhere near Ashima Mall. A little later it was informed that the rath has moved towards Kotra.

Asked if anybody has submitted any idea through this rath, the staff members of the rath laughed off the question, saying abhi to boni nahi hui (We haven’t started yet). Shivraj had flagged off about 50 raths meant for each district.