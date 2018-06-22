Bhopal: BJP to use Digvijay Singh’s Hindu terrorism statement to attack him

Bhopal: Prior to assembly elections BJP is once again all set to attack former CM Digvijaya Singh on his statement on Hindu terrorism and Sanghi terrorism. BJP and the RSS want to attack Singh to target Congress and use Singh statements to win the favour of people who are in majority in the state.

Speaking with a news agency CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Congress national president Rahul Gandhi should tell if he agrees with Digvijaya’s statements. Chauhan said Singh may be leveling allegations on some incidents but the court has held those people innocent. Chouhan said either Rahul should clear the air or Singh should be sent out of the party.

BJP is also gearing up to launch a protest across the state on Singh’s statements. Sources said that almost all Congress leaders do not agree with Singh’s statement on Hindu terrorism. It has come into knowledge of state Congress president Kamal Nath that statements on such matter damage the party.

Singh is taking out ekta yatra to improve the coordination in the party. Singh during the yatra said why RSS people were found in terror incidents, done by Hindus. Singh is launching attack on RSS by this statement. Congress, after Gujarat bypolls, is treading the path of soft-Hindutva. Rahul Gandhi too during assembly elections began his campaigning from temples. In this situation, the route adopted by Singh may damage Congress’ prospects.