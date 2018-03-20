Bhopal: BJP sends envoy to take feedback

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for upcoming state assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls to be held next year. Keeping that in view, national BJP organisational general secretary Saudan Singh will be on three-day visit to MP from March 26 as a messenger of party president Amit Shah.

Besides holding discussion with state BJP office bearers, he will interact with party’s booth-level workers. Singh will also meet ministers and legislators. A resident of Vidisha, Singh is being sent for the first time to the state to hold such a meeting. Singh who is considered chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s detractor will submit a report to Amit Shah about the current state of affairs of BJP.

After Singh submits his report, the party will take a decision on removal of state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. The party has given responsibilities of states to its organisational secretaries and Ramlal is discharging this duty in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh is being sent to the state so that the party bosses may assess whether the reports sent by Ramlal are correct. The party’s national leadership is not receiving proper feedback on upcoming elections and on party affairs.

After getting report from Singh, the party will decide about the actions, which are important from election point of view. Sources said state BJP unit has begun to hold meeting so that a negative situation can be avoided.