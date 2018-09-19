Bhopal: BJP on edge over upper caste stir

The Bharatiya Janata Party is ill at ease with a rally organised by Karni Sena in Ujjain on Sunday. The rally resulted from resentment among upper caste and other backward classes across the state against SC/ST (Atrocities) Act. State president Rakesh Singh on Tuesday held separate meetings with ministers, belonging to Brahmin and Thakur communities along with their leaders on Tuesday.

Brahmin leaders whom Singh met include Gopal Bhargava, Narottam Mishra, Archana Chitnis, MP Anup Mishra, state general secretary VD Sharma and Vinod Gotia. Thakur leaders who met Singh include Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, home minister Bhupendra Singh, MP Ajay Pratap Singh, senior leader Bijendra Singh Sisodia and others.

Singh told these leaders to get hold on the situation. He told them that they were all effective leaders and asked them to arrange meetings with their community members. Singh asked them to counsel those BJP leaders who were linking themselves with the agitation. It was informed in the meeting that the agitation was gaining momentum.According to sources, a minister even said that the situation had developed because of the centre and they could do nothing to abate it.

He said the cavalcade of CM was facing stone pelting and it was a matter of concern. Anup Mishra in the meeting said there was severe resentment in people about the amendment in SC/ST Act and reservation in people. That resentment was supposed to be removed. BJP national organisational general secretary Ramlal also expressed his concern on the issue. Ramlal in his meeting with Tomar and state organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat, expressed his worry over the incidents taking place in connection with agitation of upper castes.

Patel terms SC/ST Act as strength

Suresh Patel left Bahujan Samaj Party to join the BJP took membership of the party at CM House on Tuesday. Patel in an interaction with media said the Atrocity Act was forte of SC/ST category people. He said it was because of the Act that the upper castes were fearful of people from SC/ST community.

Party workers asked to stay alert

State BJP general secretary Banshilal Gurjar said Ramlal had asked the party office-bearers and workers to remain alert about the stunts of anti-national agencies. He said those agencies had become frustrated when the Central government-led by PM Narendra Modi tightened its noose around them. Ramlal said those agencies, putting various political parties in the front, were hatching conspiracies to destablise the nation.