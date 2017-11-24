Bhopal: BJP leaders not evincing interest in CM’s Vikas Yatra

Bhopal: The BJP leaders are increasingly losing interest in the programmes of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is about to complete 12 years in office. Meticulous planning had gone into the preparations for Chouhan’s Vikas Yatras. However, the disinterest of the BJP leaders has reduced them to a mere formality. Thus far, the Yatras have been cancelled in eight districts and the list is likely to get longer.

The chief minister was supposed to criss-cross the entire state as part of the Yatras, which began from November 1. Programmes were to be held in 16 districts this month. However, already programmes in Balaghat, Betul, Panna, Chhattarpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Khargone and Burhanpur have been cancelled. Sources said that the programmes in some districts were cancelled at the behest of the people’s representatives, who argued that the farmers are busy with sowing of Kharif crops. They told the CM that it would be impossible for them to arrange crowd for his meetings.

The district administrations were also not very enthusiastic for the same reason. They were also anticipating problems in assembling a respectable crowd at the events. Till not long back, the MLAs used to vie with one another in arranging programmes of the chief minister in their districts. However, for reasons best known to them, they have suddenly developed a disinclination for such events.

The chief minister had taken out ‘Vikas Yatras’ before the last assembly elections too and at that time, he had received full support from the organisation. But that has changed now. Even in the districts which the chief minister visited during his Vikas Yatra, the response of both the party organisation and the people has been indifferent. Chouhan will be completing 12 years in office on November 29 this year. The MLAs are being asked to organise “Vikas Parva” functions in the districts to mark the occasion. However, the ‘Vikas Parva’ is also likely to meet the same fate.