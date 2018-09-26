Bhopal: BJP intensifies attack on Rahul Gandhi after Rafael controversy

Congress national president Rahul Gandhi has come on the radar of Bharatiya Janata Party for his aggressive stand and raking controversy over Rafael airplanes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech targeted Rahul indirectly without citing his name. Also, BJP national president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Rahul in their speeches. Chouhan in his speech dubbed Rahul as fun machine. Chouhan, targeting Rahul in his speech and not Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh, has made it clear that attack on Congress chief would be in centre of campaign for upcoming assembly polls.

Chouhan, through his attack on Rahul, tried to show in his speech that no one could doubt his loyalty towards Modi. The direct attack of Rahul on Modi by saying ‘Chaukidaar Hi Chor He’ (Guard is thief) has made the BJP adopt an aggressive mode to attack Congress chief. Rahul had also attacked Modi during his speech in the Parliament during no-confidence motion. Ahead of the state elections, Rahul is also focusing on state.

Three programmes of Congress chief in the state have been planned; he would be again coming on state tour on September 27, October 5 and 15. During his three tours, he would conduct road show in various regions. His upcoming state tours are also one of the reasons that the BJP is targeting the Congress chief. It is also discussed within the BJP that clarification on Rafael deal should be issued as it was denting PM’s image.