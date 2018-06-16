Bhopal: BJP flays Digvijay Singh for raking Hindu terror issue

Bhopal: BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said that Congress will continue to rake up issues like alleged Hindu terrorism, safronisation and Sanghi-terrorism until and unless it is reduced from 44 seats to 4 in state Assembly. Congress leader Digvijay Singh seems to be front runner in bringing party to its lowest seat tally in the state, said the BJP leader while interacting with media here on Friday.

By raising issues like Hindu terrorism, safronisation and Sanghi-Terrorism, is Digvijay Singh not hurting RSS followers who are holding different positions and are serving the nation, asked BJP spokesman. Singh addressed many terrorists with respect calling them as peace-messengers, he even saw RSS hand in 26/11 and not of Pakistan, he added.

“Singh remained ‘Mr Bantadhar’ for 10 years during Congress rule thereafter he distanced himself from Madhya Pradesh affairs. Now as elections are approaching he has come back to the state and so public will make him ‘Mr Bantadhar returns’ now,” said Agrawal.

Cornering Digvijay Singh over his Narmada Parikarma, Agrawal said that the Congress leader used it as a medium of politics. “Previously many devotees from Chitrakoot, Omkareshwar, Mathura undertook the same parikrama but Digvijay Singh faith is prejudiced, he made his Naramda Prikarma a medium of politics. Though he terms it as a yatra from spiritual awakening,” said BJP spokesperson.

Farmers did not dance to Congress’ tune: Banshilal Gurjar

Accusing Congress of trying to make farmers a tool in their hand for their political gain, BJP general secretary Banshilal Gurjar said that farmers never believed in violence but congress tried its best to play its political game through farmers stir.

However, farmers did not dance to Congress tune this shows that farmers have strong faith in BJP government and ideology, he added. He on behalf of the party expressed gratitude towards farmers saying that they understood the game plan of the congress and did not become tool in their hand.