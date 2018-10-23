Bhopal: BJP coordinator’s son shows might for ticket

Amid race for tickets for the assembly election, an interesting development occurred on Monday when the son of a BJP leader who is looking after coordination work resorted to display his clout at the party office. Chairman of Energy Development Corporation Vijendra Singh Sisodia has been assigned the task of coordination at the state party office.

His son, Devendra Sisodia, reached the BJP office with his supporters and displayed his clout. Devendra is seeking ticket from Shujalpur constituency of Shajapur district. Devendra’s supporters who accompanied him did intensive sloganeering at BJP office. His followers sought ticket for him and submitted memorandums to all top leaders in the state office.

Sisodia also spoke to the followers of his son. Sisodia, on his son’s staking claim, said people come to state office to express their views. He said his son has sought ticket being a party worker. These followers were reprimanded when they raised slogans in front of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Vijayvargiya told them that ticket would not be given to those who resort to sloganeering. The supporters of Rajendra Singh also did sloganeering at BJP office seeking ticket for him from Shujalpur seat.

Demonstration against MLA

Demonstration against MLA of Khilchipur of Rajgarh district, Hazarilal Dangi, took place on Monday at BJP office. The people, belonging to Scheduled Caste, demonstrated and said that they would not give vote to the BJP if Dangi gets the ticket. They alleged that Dangi got Patta land diverted without taking permission from collector.