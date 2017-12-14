Bhopal: BJP central leadership seeks report on Arya issue

Bhopal: The state BJP leadership, which earlier defended minister of state Lal Singh Arya seems to have gone on the back foot now. Arya is an accused in the case of the murder of ex-MLA Makhanlal Jatav and a Bhind court has issued arrest warrant against him.

The BJP central leadership has sought full details of the case from the state unit. On Thursday, state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will discuss the issue with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.

Police raiding the official residence of the minister at Bhopal has adversely impacted the image of the government and BJP. The chief minister had sought time from the central leadership to find a solution but its deadline has expired. The central leadership now wants the chief minister to take a final call on the issue.

Arya has moved High Court challenging the transfer of the case from CBI court to a special court in the Bhind. A bench of the HC has decided to hear the case afresh on December 18 has been fixed for it. If the verdict is not in Arya’s favour, he may be asked to put in his papers.

Former chief minister Uma Bharati had to resign after a Hubli (Karnataka) court issued a warrant against her in a case pertaining to hoisting of the Indian national flag. Former minister Anoop Mishra was asked to resign after name of one of his family members surfaced in a murder case. Arya’s case is much more serious. He has been made an accused in a murder case and he is absconding. But despite that, the party organisation and the government are trying to defend him. Partymen are unhappy with this.

I know nothing about Arya: Nandkumar

State BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, who had declared that it was perfectly fine for Arya to remain underground till he manages to secure anticipatory bail, changed his stand on Wednesday. He flew off the handle when journalists asked him about Arya. “I know nothing about him, nor do the ministers,” was his angry response. However, he said that Arya would not be asked to resign.