Bhopal: BJP begins preparing for assembly polls

Bhopal: Though assembly elections in the state are still a year away, the state BJP has already shifted to the poll mode as chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the election management cell at party’s state headquarters here on Friday.

For the last three elections, former union minister Anil Dave was handling the election management of the party. Dave is no more and party would find it difficult for BJP to find a person of his caliber and organisational skills. This is also one reason why the BJP has decided to begin preparations much in advance.

The election management team includes ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Rampal Singh, Rajendra Shukla and Umashankar Gupta and BJP state vice-president Vijesh Lunawat, general secretary V D Sharma, Manohar Untwal, Ajay Pratap Singh and Banshilal Gurjar. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat and co-organisational general secretary Atul Rai will also be members of the team.

Addressing the party workers, Chouhan said that BJP will form government in the state for the fourth time and will improve performance in 2019 Lok Sabha polls through coordinated efforts and dedication. He laid emphasis on unity, saying that unless “we are one, we will not be able to win.”

Another reason why the party has decided to constitute the cell a year before the polls is because of the feedback received from grass root level. The state is being ruled by BJP for past 15 years and the surveys commissioned by the chief minister indicate that the ruling party MLAs are not on a very strong wicket.The chief minister has had one-to-one meetings with MLAs and now he wants the BJP organisational leaders and ministers to work towards consolidating party’s base and strength. The chief minister experienced the resentment among the people against the BJP during campaigning for Chitrakoot bye-elections.