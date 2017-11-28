Bhopal: Bike-borne men slash woman’s face, flee

Bhopal: In yet another case of crime against women, a 35-year-old woman was injured after two bike borne miscreants slashed women’s face

with a blade in busy MP Nagar area on Sunday evening. Police have launched hunt to nab the miscreants. The cause of the attack is not known as

the woman has failed to identify her attackers and has also ruled out any rivalry which could be behind it.

According to MP Nagar police, the incident took place near hotel Smriti Star at Zone-2, of MP Nagar. The complainant Susheela Vishwarma lives in Bhim Nagar area of Jahangirabad and works as a house maid at Zone-2. In her complaint, the woman stated that she was returning home from work at around 5.30 pm when two bike-borne men came close to her and before she could sense the trouble they slashed her face with a blade and fled away. The woman, who was left bleeding, said that she could not see the face of the pillion rider who attacked her with a blade.

The woman immediately rushed to MP Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against two unidentified miscreants. Police said that CCTV

footage of the area has been accessed but the faces of the accused and the bike they were riding was not clearly seen in it. Expressing concern,

Kumud Singh, a social worker running an organisation Sarokar said that it is scary as crime against women has seen a spurt in recent days.

Police is sensitizing people and are reaching out to women, students and girls but they have failed to instill fear among the criminals which proves that more need to be done, she added. However, she said that people and onlookers should also come forward when they see such crime as cops can’t be present everywhere.