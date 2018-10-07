Bhopal: Bihar tourism minister inaugurates MP travel mart

Bihar tourism minister Pramod Kumar inaugurated the MP Travel Mart on Saturday while MP tourism minister Surendra Patwa was conspicuous by his absence. Not just this even the tourism board chairman Tapan Bhowmick was not present at this important event.

However, presence of about more than 200 buyers and sellers at the event proved to be motivating for the officials. Managing director of the MP Tourism Development Corporation, Ilaya Raja said that separate software would be developed to track the participants and business generated through them. This could prove to be very useful in terms of business.

Ilaya Raja said that terms and conditions have been relaxed for the GSAs (General Sales Agent). Earlier there were strict norms and the performance was not on the expected lines but now terms of experience has been done away with. Even a new GSA could associate with corporation. “A new portal dedicated to GSAs is in the offing and best performers would be awarded,” he said. At present there are 28 GSAs working for MP tourism and the aim is to increase them up to 250. Tourism board has decided to introduce adventure trips in all its units.

Five naturalists would be hired initially at prime properties and numbers might be increased later depending upon response. “Naturalists know more about local flora and fauna besides other local spots and tales related to that place,” said Raja. Newly developed properties at Indira Sagar dam and Gandhi Sagar dams are attracting more inquires and would be developed more to attract national and international tourists. Travel mart would conclude on Sunday with a ‘Fam Trip’ for participants. Fam Trip takes interested tour operators to places of their interest in terms of business promotion.