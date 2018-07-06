Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday served a defamation notice on Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh for maligning him in a recruitment case. The chief minister has filed a defamation case against the Congress leader, for giving false statement in connection with recruitment of transport constables.

In 2013, Ajay Singh had alleged that 40 constable recruited in state belonged to Gondia. Commenting on the case filed against him, Congress leader said that Chouhan loves him and so has served defamation notice on him. Clarifying his stand, Singh, addressing media persons, claimed that he had never ever made any statement on his own; whatever he may have uttered were based on media report on Vyapam scam and the CBI probe.

Singh even quoted BJP national president and state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who had said that Congress state president Kamal Nath was a silver coin which has no value. Countering the BJP leader, Singh said “Yes Kamal Nath is a silver coin and is more valuable than the BJP leaders.”

Accusing the State government of misusing public funds, Singh said that the manner in which the chief minister opening the state coffers and announcing bonanza every second day shows that the party is trying to lure people and is losing its base among the voters. “The CM is trying to lure voters by giving them various grants,” claimed Singh

Following the rise in rape case in the state, the leader has written the letter to the chief minister. He have stated that in last 120 days 1,554 rape cases had been reported in the state and recently in just four days four cases in which little girls were raped, “Which is heart shaking incidents”.