Bhopal: Bhoj Univ closes many courses for want of students

Bhopal: Though BBA, BCA are among the most sought after courses, they are finding fewer takers in Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University. These two courses saw nearly 10 students enrolling for it this academic session. The scenario is no better in other courses including BCA Hostel and Hotel Management, BSC (IT), MBA in Material Management, MSC (CS), MSC (IT), Master of International Business.

The university is running 17 courses with less than 10 students for the academic year 2017-18. It has discontinued some programmes citing no application for the course. To attract students, the university had started a number of courses, however some programmes failed to attract sizeable number of pupils. Interestingly, only one student enrolled each for Master of International Business and PG Diploma in Chemo-informatics in the year 2017-18. Programmes like MA in Urdu, Master of Law and some courses of Management have failed to find even a single student for the academic session 2017-18. There were 14 such courses which found no takers in the academic year 2016-17 and 2015-16.

As per the last two years record, the number of students opting for Bhoj University has gone up significantly. Nearly 1.23lakh students got themselves enrolled in the university for 2015-16 session, this number went to 1.47 lakh for 2016-17 session. In the current 2017-18 session, around 1.06 students have enrolled, and the admissions are still in progress for the academic year.

Shortage of faculty is one of the major reasons for the closure of a number of programmes in the university, said some of the varsity employees on condition of anonymity. “A number of courses have been discontinued due to unavailability of qualified staff. The scene at regional centres is no different; they too are in bad shape due to shortage of faculty. Most of the staff is appointed on contractual basis,” they told Free Press.

Some of the staffers were very critical of the attitude of the higher-ups. “Careless attitude of senior authorities is responsible for the state of affairs at the University. They care least to improve standard of the university but enjoy the government facilities offered by the government,” said one. However, he sounded optimist saying that with the coming of new vice chancellor, things have started changing, for good.

Talking to Free Press, director and registrar of the University Prof JP Kaushik admitted that a few programmes were discontinued as they did not find even a single student. However, claimed that university runs the course even if they get a single student. “The courses which have found no student were closed in 2015-16 and 2016-17 the academic sessions. Admissions for 2017-18 session are still gon and in case we fail to find any student of a course we would discontinue it,” said the registrar. “When we are running courses for even one student, why we would discontinue any programmes, he added.

Courses with one student in the year 2017-18

Master of International Business

PG Dip. in Chemo-informatics

Courses with one student in the year 2016-17

Master of International Business

PG Dip. In Rural Development

PG Dip. In Company Secretaryship

Courses with one student in the year 2015-16

BSC (IT)

Dip. In Web and Multimedia Technology

PG Dip in Bio-informatics