Bhopal: Bharati declines recommending names for tickets

Union Minister and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharati has rebutted the report of her writing to BJP state president Rakesh Singh regarding ticket distribution. The report in the social media claimed that Bharati had written to Singh recommending names of party candidates for the ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls. The former CM had also allegedly asked Singh to remove certain names from the ticket list, said the report.

Refuting the report, Bharati said, “I had not written any letter to recommend names or cut any from the ticket list.” A list featuring names of certain BJP leaders is doing round on social media and it is being claimed the names were recommended by Bharati to BJP state president for the ticket.

The recommendation list contains the names from the Bundelkhand area like Mukesh Jain (Sagar), Ajay Yadav (Tikamgarh), Narendra Bilthre (Morena), Bhagwan Das Sabnanai (Hujur,Bhopal), Raju Phoolwani (Chattarpur), Sudhir Agarwal (Panna), Rafal Singh Thakur (Bhind), Pritam Lodi and two more.

The former CM said, ‘those who are spreading the baseless news, are trying to harm the party in the elections and these are the people who do not want BJP to again form the government in the state’. Demanding an inquiry on the false report, the BJP leader sought strict action against the persons trying to harm the party.