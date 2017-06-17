Bhopal: Bhagat taken to task for describing Bisen as ‘chor’

Bhopal: Balaghat MP Bodh Singh Bhagat, who had described agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen as ‘chor’, was summoned to the state BJP office by party chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan on Friday. Bhagat was given a severe dressing down by Nandkumar, organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat and Atul Rai, organisational secretary, Mahakaushal.

Balaghat district BJP chief Ramesh Ranglani, Mahila Morcha chief Lata Ailkar and former MLA Bhagat Singh Netam, who were present at the function at Balaghat where Bhagat had clashed with Bisen, were also quizzed. The entire exercise lasted over three hours.

The national leadership of the BJP has taken the ugly spectacle at a function organised to mark three years of Modi Sarkar very seriously. Nandkumar has been asked to send a report after discussions with the leaders concerned. Nandkumar will now brief the central leaders.

Sources said Bhagat charged Bisen with graft on which he was asked to bring specific case in the knowledge of the organisation. Bhagat told the party leaders that if Bisen was not controlled, the party might suffer losses in the next polls. Nandkumar later said he had held separate discussions with all the key leaders present on the dais, including Bhagat. He said Bhagat had expressed regrets for the comment. Bhagat only said everyone knew the nature of Bisen. He refused to elaborate.

Jha meets Bisen

BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha drove to Bisen’s residence here to meet him. Bisen said the issue was a ‘family matter’ which would be sorted out. Jha counselled Bisen not to escalate the issue.