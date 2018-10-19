Bhopal: ‘Bhabiji’ gets new role to play, made MP’s Election Icon

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ fame TV actor Shubhangi Atre was named as State icon for creating awareness among voters in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Electoral Office said the versatile TV actor Atre has been made the ‘State Icon’ for the upcoming State Assembly Election 2018 and the General Elections 2019. Given the status of a ‘State Guest’, Atre would be responsible for generating voter awareness, enhancing voter turnout and promoting ethical participation amongst the citizens of Madhya Pradesh.

The small screen actor, who has often charmed us with her adorable innocence as Angoori, is now all set to pay a new role of creating awareness among voters as state election ambassador. Shubhangi Atre who hails from Indore, said, “It’s a great honour to be chosen as a State icon by the Madhya Pradesh government. I am grateful to them for considering me as a person who could influence change and help citizens make a better choice.

I believe that the first step towards choosing the right government would be to encourage the citizens of this country, as well as generate awareness about the voting procedure amongst them. I have always felt that despite our endless efforts to communicate the importance of voting, many people are still discouraged or neglect the opportunity to vote.”

She further said, “This ignorance surely puts the future of the country in jeopardy. As a State Icon I feel it’s my duty to eradicate this ignorance and start encouraging citizens to take this positive step. Every single citizen is responsible towards a nation’s progress and thus all my endeavours will be directed towards helping people to make the right choice.”

“ I promise to abide by every responsibility that has been presented to me with a determined and positive mindset. Being a responsible citizen of Madhya Pradesh, it will be a big achievement for me if I can bring about even a fraction of a change in people’s thoughts and help the Government of India,” she added.