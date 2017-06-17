Bhopal: Best fodder for each species

Bhopal: The management of Van Vihar National Park has come up with the idea of providing fodder to the animals which suits them the most.

The grass that grows in the park is grazed by all the animals though they all belong to different species. To have a thorough understanding of it, the management has invited GD Muratkar who has a vast research on the issue.

Muratkar, an expert and professor in Arts, Science and Commerce College at Chikhsaldara will conduct a workshop for the employees of the Park. It will be held on Sunday where they will learn about the best breed of grass for animal health.

Park director Sameeta Rajora said the grass these animals grazed was also fine for their health but they wanted the best for them. “Muratkar would acquainted us a little more with the dislikes of animals and also with the fodder which would be best for their health,” Rajora added.