Bhopal: Be ready to face music for seeking vote on caste, religion: V L Kantha Rao

Political party or candidate seeking vote on the basis of caste, creed, and religion will face music, warned chief electoral officer V L Kantha Rao. ECI has not yet received any complaints regarding votes being sought on caste or religion, but action will be taken if such reports are received after enforcement of model code of conduct, said Rao addressing media persons here on Monday.

ECI has received around 2000 complaints against government officials alleging their allegiance to a particular party, said Rao, adding that ECI was looking into the matter and action will be initiated if the allegations are found to be true. Bhopal returning officer had sent us a report against three Bhopal Municipal Corporation officials attending a BJP meeting. The report has been forwarded to ECI for further actions, he informed.

Speaking about steps being taken to ensure peaceful, free and fair polls, Rao said that since June 1, police have executed 1.13 lakh non-bailable warrants and 75,000 are still to be executed. Preventive action against 2.50 lakh people in the state has been taken, while over 4,800 illegal weapons have been seized, he added. Over 3 lakh litres of illicit liquor were seized by police, while excise department recovered over 75,000 litres. Action against over 6,000 motorists have been taken for flouting traffic norms including installation of hooters, siren, wrong number plates and others. Police have collected Rs 16 crore from motorists as penalty, while RTO department had collected Rs 2 crore.

Tikamgarh collector to be returning officer of Niwari

Returning officer of Tikamgarh district has been assigned the poll related responsibility of newly formed Niwari district, informed CEO. In all 133 polling stations of Prathvipur assembly constituency will now come under the new district, he added.

CEO wants 6-yr-old Mahi as state poll icon

A proposal to rope-in six-year-old Mahi Soni, a TV star, as state poll icon has been sent to ECI. Chhatisgarh administration has made her the district poll icon.In the state two known personalities a TV star Rajiv Verma and Padamshree awardee Parhlad Tipaniya have been roped in as icons for the Assembly elections