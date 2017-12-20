Bhopal: Bairagarh fire causes loss of Rs 72 crore, says administration

Bhopal: The major fire that engulfed a Saint Hirdaram Commercial Complex in Bairagarh on Sunday evening is estimated to have caused a loss of around Rs 72 crore. Out of total 153 shops in the complex, a hub of saree centre, in all 116 shops have been gutted in the fire. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. SDM Bairagarh on Tuesday submitted report of a survey conducted to evaluate the damages. A team of district administration led by naib tehsildar Rama Kalva had inspected the incident site along with the shop owners to evaluate the losses.

On Monday, the administration had sealed the entire complex and only allowed shop owners to visit their establishments for physical verification. However, Bairagarh traders said that they will themselves also evaluate and verify the damages their shop and building have suffered and will thereafter hand over a memorandum seeking compensation and assistance. SDM (Bairagarh) Pradeep Sharma informed that they have conducted a survey and found that 116 shops out of 153 were gutted in the fire.

These shops are owned by 86 firms and all their owners have been identified. On the day, former chief minister Kailash Joshi, MLA Rameshwar

Sharma visited the site and held talks with the shopkeepers, assuring them all possible help. MLA Sharma said the building and shops have been destroyed in the fire and the traders want to evaluate these damages themselves, though the administration has estimated the loss of Rs 72 crore.

There were vendors running their business near the complex and they too have lost their goods, but their losses have not been taken into consideration in the survey conducted by the administration, said Sharma. “So these vendors have said that they will ascertain their damages and inform me. And I will take up the matter to concerned minister and the CM.” he added.