Bhopal: Back to the wall BJP seeks aid from across the border

Bhopal: The assembly bye-election in Chitrakoot assembly constituency in Satna district, necessitated by death of Congress MLA Prem Singh, has become a fiercely contested battle for the BJP and the Congress. Both are trying their level best to somehow win the seat. The BJP, apprehending defeat, has sought help from party leaders and workers from Uttar Pradesh across the border.

On Monday, UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addressed public meetings in the area. Besides Maurya, the state BJP has also requisitioned party workers from that part of Chitrakoot, which falls in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a dozen ministers and an equal number of MLAs are camping in Chitrakoot. All the BJP workers of Satna district have plunged into electioneering. The people of Chitrakoot are awestruck by the presence of all senior politicians in their town.

From the Congress side, the campaign is being led by the leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Ajay Singh. PCC chief Arun Yadav, MP Kantilal Bhuria and at least a dozen party MLAs are working hard to woo the electorate.

Congress had emerged victorious in the constituency in the assembly polls and it does not want to hand it over to the BJP. The prestige of Ajay Singh is also at stake. With the Congress having lost the Maihar bye-election in the Vindhya Pradesh region, which too was fought under his leadership, Ajay Singh wants to make sure that the party emerges a victor this time. If the Congress loses Chitrakoot, it will affect Ajay Singh’s standing within the party and weaken his claim to leading the party in the next polls. He is staying put at Chitrakoot for the past 10 days.

Congress’ candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi is widely perceived to be stronger than the BJP’s Shankar Dayal Tripathi. While the Congress has an upper hand in terms of candidate, the BJP enjoys the advantage that comes naturally to the ruling party. Obviously, the contest has become an interesting one and photo-finish, a real possibility