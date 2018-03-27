Bhopal: August 15 set as deadline for legalising unauthorised colonies
Bhopal: Setting August 15 as final deadline for legalising illegal colonies, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pulled up officials for their dillydallying attitude in legalising the illegal colonies. Process will be kicked off from April 7.
CM said, “I cannot tolerate any lame excuse and their attitude if officials fail to execute the planning—legalising the illegal colonies in the state by August 15. It is final deadline for legalising the colonies as residents are facing the brunt of lack of basic civic facilities.”
He was addressing a workshop of urban development department on, ‘legalising illegal colonies’ at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration on Monday. CM said, “All the illegal colonies of the state should be legalised by August 15. I cannot entertain any lame excuse from officials that they cannot implement. I will myself monitor the implementation and execution of the plan. They will have to work and detail report should be put up on dash-board in meetings.”
Urban development department will legalise the illegal colonies by charging 20 per cent development charges for repairing sewage line and road and water supply. Urban development will have to pay 80 per cent share. Basic civic services like water, sanitation, electricity, etc will be streamlined with the said amount which will be charged in the name of development, CM added. MP Housing Board chairman
JUST ARRIVED
- Watch: Suhana Khan is beating the summer heat in this pool picture
- Farhan Akhtar deletes Facebook account permanently
- “I wanted to utilize my break until I pick up my next project”, says Aashka Goradia
- Mumbai Crime: Man threatens to make wife’s private photos public for dowry
- Kerala Crime: Radio Jockey Rajesh hacked to death in Thiruvananthapuram
EDITOR’S PICK
SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh jolted by defeat in Rajya Sabha election
Clearly, the newly-crafted alliance between the SP-BSP in UP is jolted by the defeat of the BSP candidate in the…
‘Make in India’ loses track, while country focuses on employment in IT sector
India is unable to create millions of low-skilled jobs in manufacturing and industry, while employment is getting concentrated in the…
Parliament paralysis: Democracy loses vigour
Even by the whimsical standards of India’s 24x7 TV news channels, the coverage of the Rajya Sabha elections, particularly in…
The Delhi High Court order reinstating 20 AAP legislators, who were disqualified by the Election Commission for being found in…
No blanket reversal of court verdict
The recent Supreme Court order, prescribing stringent precautions before the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention…