Bhopal: Attempt to keep journos away from BJP’s office

In a recent development, a media centre of the (BJP) is being prepared at a private hotel- Hotel La Pearl, situated at Hoshangabad Road in the state on the lines of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka. It would be inaugurated on October 25. Media activities including press conferences, interviews and bites for electronic media would be conducted from in this centre.

The directives issued by the central leadership of BJP, is seen as an attempt to keep the media away from its state office. According to sources the central leadership of the BJP feels that entry of media at state office may leak its political strategy or the deliberations of meetings at party office may come in the open. Bharatiya Janata Part

It is also tried that journalists should not get internal information of the party organisation. The discussions done in the meetings during state tour of BJP national president Amit Shah last year in August, became public due to media. Now in view of the MP tours of Shah, Now it is being ensured that information of the on-goings in the meetings do not come out.

According to BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar, media centre is being constructed separately outside the office to bring all works related to social media, information technology and media under one roof till elections. Parashar said social media was not that significant in last elections. Party spokesman Sambit Patra, after assuming responsibility of media of BJP in MP, issued an instruction regarding separate media centre.