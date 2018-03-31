Bhopal: Atal varsity offers only 15 % books on mainstream subject

Bhopal: Around half of the books in the library of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University serve no purpose to students as they are related to ideology of a particular politic alparty. The much sought after books on mainstream subjects of science and humanities including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Economics, Political science are in limited number.

The University submitted a list of the books available in the library in its 2016-17 annual report to the state government. As per the report, out of total 17021 books, 5917 are on religion and vedic studies, Sanskrit, yoga, astrology, culture, volumes of Vivekananda and others even when there are not many takers for these texts.

There are only 1159 books of science stream including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Zoology and Science. In case of humanities, there are only 1465 books of the subject subjects in the library. The number of books in subjects like Hindi and for BEd and MEd courses is 6,891. If this figure is clubbed with 5917 books on religion and vedic studies, Sanskrit, yoga, astrology, culture, volumes of Vivekananda, the total comes to around 12808 books, which is 75 per cent of the total books in the library.

Books of main stream subjects of science and humanities in library constitute only15 per cent. Talking to Free Press, the registrar SK Pare claimed that the number of books of mainstream subject is in good number keeping in mind the students’ strength in the varsity. We are in process to buy more books in the new session. Most of the books which are not related to subjects are donated to the university, added Pare.