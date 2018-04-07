Bhopal: Atal varsity embroiled in controversy over recruitment notice

Bhopal: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi Vishwavidyalaya is at the centre of controversy over alleged discrepancies in the recruitment notification. Even as the varsity administration claim that they are following all the guidelines of state government and UGC, the candidates have accused the administration of flouting the norms.

On April 3 the university had issued a recruitment notification for assistant professors on 18 posts. The aspirants, however, allege that the notification did not mention the eligibility criteria including the age, qualification and guest faculty requirement.

It has also been alleged that vacancy for one post from one department were created to avoid reservation roster even when a number of posts are lying vacant in the university. University registrar Dr Sunil Pare informed Free Press that the administration has got approval for recruitment on 27 posts of which 18 posts are of assistant professor, six of associate professor and three of professors.

As the qualification for associate professor and professor are different from that of assistant professor, their recruitment notification will be issued separately, said the registrar, adding that currently notice for 18 posts were rolled out and very shortly the notification for the remaining nine posts will be issued.

He informed that administration has asked the government to sanctioned 150 posts for the university and the said proposal is pending with the government. Claiming that all recruitment is been carried out as per the state government and UGC guideline, Pare assured that if there is any issue over the qualification, age or any other criteria then the administration will look into it and make sure that they are as per the UGC recruitment norms.

Refuting allegation of deviating from the reservation roster, the registrar claimed that Supreme Court and High Court orders are been adhered to. If recruitment is to be made on one post, then it will go for unreserved category candidate and it is open for all and anyone can apply for the post. If the candidate of reserved category is selected they he/she will get the job, the registrar explained.