Bhopal: Assembly adjourned for indefinite period, Cong MLAs stage walkout

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for indefinite period on Monday after the opposition Congress created uproar and staged a walkout from the House accusing the government of not taking up discussions on important issues. The winter Assembly session was scheduled from November 27 to December 8, but the speaker adjourned the session four days ahead. With Congress MLAs staging a walkout, the government on Monday got four bills passed in the Assembly. The opposition party MLAs wanted to corner government over issues including farmers not getting proper value of their produce, drought situation in the state, among others.

In the assembly in the day agenda, In the day agenda of the Assembly, eight bills and discussion on ‘farming problem, farmers not getting proper value of their produce, drought situation and other’ under section 139 were proposed. After the bill of Urban Development Law Amendment was passed, the Congress MLAs asked the Speaker to extend the discussion on 139 to Tuesday.

The chief whip Ram Niwas Rawat said that Assembly is scheduled till December 8 and issue of public importance ( under 139) should be properly discussed for which adequate time is required. He asked the speaker to take up discussion under 139 on Tuesday. However, the Speaker refused the appeal and asked the members to continue with the Assembly work. This led to uproar in the house. The Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes, when proceeding resumed; the Congress MLAs started demanding the Speaker to take up discussion under 139 on Tuesday.

Seeing Speaker not relenting, the Congress MLAs staged walkout from the assembly. After the walkout the ministers presented four bills in the assembly and in the absence of the opposition the bills were passed.