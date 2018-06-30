Bhopal: Aspiring journalist to approach court for Jail CCTV footages in Hemant Katare case
Bhopal: Aspiring journalist, Prinshu Singh, who had earlier accused Congress MLA Hemant Katare of sexually assaulting her and had later backtracked, said that she would approach court to seek CCTV footage of jail during her stay there. The girl said that through the footages she want to substantiate her claim that middleman Vikramjeet, had visited her in jail asking her to frame Congress leader in false case.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the girl said that she had implicated Ater MLA Katare in false case at the behest of BJP leaders including Arvind Bhadauriya and middleman Vikaramjit and one another person. She alleged that Vikramjeet, acted as middleman and helped the BJP leader in hatching conspiracy against Katare and Congress party.
She said that accused Vikramjeet had come to meet her in jail. She said that she will file a writ petition in court seeking CCTV footage of the period he visited the jail. She said that the accused Vikramjeet was on the run but still managed to come in jail to meet her which puts a question mark on the working of prison department.
Earlier this year, the aspiring journalist was arrested by crime branch for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from Congress MLA. Later in jail, she had accused the MLA of sexually assaulting her. The girl has also accused additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime Rashmi Mishra of pressurizing her to give false statement against Katare.
However, later taking a U-turn, the girl had said that she was pressurized to implicate the MLA in false case. On the insistence of BJP leader Bhadauriya and middleman Vikramjeet and one Vishal Khatri, she wrote a letter to the deputy inspector general (DIG) alleging that the MLA had sexually assaulted her. The girl had said that she succumbed to pressure as she was threatened to be implicated in false case.
She was tortured in the jail and ASP crime and others threatened to frame her in fake cases soon if she failed to sign on the dotted lines, which she did. She was also promised that she would be released if she gave statement against Katare.