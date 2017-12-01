Bhopal: ASP held after woman cop accuses him of sexual assault

Bhopal: Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajendra Verma posted at state police headquarters in Bhopal was arrested by Jahangirabad police on Thursday for assaulting and misusing his post with an intention to outrage the modesty of a woman police constable. He was released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 15,000 in the evening.

The police swung to action after the woman staged a sit-in near CM house and insisted on meeting chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday morning. While talking to mediapersons, she said that her younger sister is receiving threat calls from unidentified person but ASP has not been arrested. Soon, the police officials reached the spot and assured her that the action will be taken shortly.

“ASP Rajendra Verma who is presently posted at the state PHQ was arrested on Thursday and was produced before a competent court,” said ASP Dharamveer Singh Yadav.

On November 22, Jahangirabad police had registered a case of sexual harassment against Verma under Section 354A of IPC after an internal enquiry committee of state PHQ headed by additional ADG (crime against women) Aruna Mohan Rao found the allegations of woman constable against ASP to be true.

“Subsequently, the statements of woman constable were recorded under Section 164 of CrPc before a competent magistrate in Bhopal. Based on the constable’s statements, subsequent investigation and available evidence, another IPC Section 354 was added against the accused police officer,” ASP Yadav said.

While Section 354A of IPC which pertains to sexual harassment is bailable, Section 354 of IPC, which deals with assault or use of force with an intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, is non-bailable. As Section 354 of IPC was added in the case against ASP Rajendra Verma, he was arrested on Thursday.

On October 21, the woman constable was prevented from meeting chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at state police headquarters (PHQ) where he was holding a meeting with senior police officials.

The state government took note of her plight after she made the matter public by interacting with media. While talking to Free Press, she said that ASP is older than his father. “He praised me for my work in last one and half years. It was only in last three months that his behaviour changed and he became personal. He touched me inappropriately though I objected to his acts,” she said.

The woman constable shot the video while ASP acted in objectionable manner. She then submitted the same audio-visual clip to PHQ internal committee, which probed her allegations. The same audio-video clip was leaked to media later.