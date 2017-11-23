Bhopal: ASP booked for sexually harassing woman constable

Bhopal: Police on Wednesday booked an ASP posted at PHQ for sexual harassment of a subordinate woman constable. The action against the police officer comes a day after the constable, in her mid 20s, made a futile attempt to meet chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the PHQ. The cop, who wanted to complain against the officer, was not allowed to meet the CM.

A few days back, the lady constable had approached ADG (Crime against Women) Aruna Mohan Rao seeking action against her senior Rajendra Verma who was allegedly harassing her sexually. Rao had instituted a probe, the report of which was submitted on Wednesday evening. Jahagirabad police station in-charge Pritam Singh Thakur said that case was lodged against the police official following the recommendation of PHQ’s internal probe.

“The probe committee has recommended for lodging a case of sexual harassment at workplace against Rajendra Verma an ASP rank officer posted at QD branch of PHQ. Following this a case was lodged under Section 354A of IPC against the officer,” Thakur informed.

Talking to Free Press over phone on Wednesday, the constable accused the ADG Rao of threatening her. The constable said that on Tuesday evening when she met ADG Rao on Tuesday evening, the officer allegedly threatened to get her suspended for raising up the issue before media persons at PHQ. She also reprimanded her for trying to meet the CM (who was chairing a meeting of senior police officials at the PHQ) over the issue, the constable added.

“She asked me that when the internal enquiry was instituted, why I made the matter public,” the constable told Free Press adding that the ADG told her that ‘she could be suspended for this act of indiscipline’.

“The ASP is more than my father’s age, for the last year and half he was unnecessarily showering praises on me. But since last two-three months he had started becoming very personal. He even touched me inappropriately despite my objecting to his acts, the woman constable alleged. She went on to say that the officer had told her that he likes her and wanted to hug her every time he sees her.

The constable claimed that she had even shot the video while the ASP was talking to her in objectionable manner. The audio-visual clip has been submitted to PHQ internal committee probing her allegations, she informed.