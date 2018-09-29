Bhopal: Ashram head book for harassment on daughter-in-law’s complaint

Bairagarh police have booked an ashram head after his daughter-in-law filed a harassment complaint on Friday morning. The complainant alleged that that her father-in-law tried to molest her on Friday morning when her husband was not around. As the news of police complaint against the 71-year-old Ramdas Udasi spread in the area, dozens of disciples flocked to his ashram.

Udasi runs an ashram at H-ward colony of Bairagarh where every day people gather to hear his sermons. According to Bairagarh SHO Mahendra Singh Chouhan, the 30-year-old complainant lives with her husband and father in-law at the ashram. On Friday morning, Udasi allegedly accosted his daughter-in-law while his son had gone out with some work.

As the man tried to molest her, the woman chided him and warned from attempting next time. When her husband returned home, the woman briefed him about the incident. Later in the afternoon the victim approached police and filed a complaint. Police have booked Udasi under Sections 354, 294, 323, 506 of IPC. No arrest was made till the report was filed last. Sources said that a number of people are associated with the ashram for long and over 100 women visit ashram daily to listen to his sermons. No complaint of this nature has been made in past.