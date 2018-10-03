Bhopal: ASHA, USHA worker stopped from gheraoing CM House

Exposing failure of intelligence agencies once again, hundreds of ASHA/USHA workers gathered in Bhopal to gherao CM House on Tuesday demanding regularisation on Tuesday. The administration was taken aback as the health workers suddenly started pouring in large numbers for organising an agitation in the Bhopal. Many of the agitating health workers fainted due to scorching heat during their hour long demonstration at Polytechnic Square.

They confronted with police during their demonstration as they tried to move to CM House. However they were restricted at Polytechnic Square. The health workers courted arrest after their demonstration. They were later released. AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Alok Agrawal extended full support to health workers. An ASHA worker Prabha Shrivastava said, “We expect government to fulfil our demands before imposition of model code of conduct otherwise, we will intensify our agitation.”

“We get very poor salaries and it is very difficult to maintain our families so we want that government should increase our salaries. Secondly, we want that after putting in so many years of work, government should regularise us,” she added.

She said “Previously too we had raised the demands but none of the authorities have taken us seriously. We only got assurance for fulfillment of our demands.”

AAP leader Alok Agrwal said, “The situation of health workers is pathetic even when CM keeps talking about making the health services better in the MP but health workers get only Rs 30 per day. Under such circumstances, how can one expect better health services in MP? Government should immediately increase the pay. Similarly, other reasonable demands should also be fulfilled. AAP extends full support to health workers in the state.”