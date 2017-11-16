Bhopal: Arya’s days in ministry numbered, HC order may seal his fate

Bhopal: With High Court rejecting Lal Singh Arya’s anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday, it may be the end of road for the minister of state for general administration department (GAD). He has little option except to quit.

The Congress party has already upped the ante on the issue. “He should resign and if he does not, the chief minister should sack him,” Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee said in a statement hours after the HC order. The party said that the minister was an accused in a murder case and can use his clout to influence the witnesses and evidence. “He has no moral right to continue,” MPCC chief spokesperson K K Mishra said.

State BJP spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said that the option of approaching the Supreme Court is still open for Arya. When asked to comment on the Congress party’s demand that the minister should quit, he said, “Court are considering the matter and Congress party should not do politics on it.”

The 52-year-old Arya was appointed a minister for the first time in 2013, after getting elected from the Gohad constituency in Bhind for the third time. The Congress has been baying for his blood since May this year, when the Bhind district court ordered that his name be added to the list of the accused in the case of murder of Congress MLA Makhanlal Jatav.

His first challenged the order in the HC, which gave him relief but the SC upturned the HC order. His anticipatory bail plea was turned down – first by the district court and now by the High Court. Sources say that the central BJP leadership is of the view that the minister should be asked to resign if he does not get relief from courts.

The Congress had taken out a march to Raj Bhawan in May, demanding sacking of Arya. Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh had even sat on a brief dharna outside the chief minister’s residence.

The Congress leaders argue that when Anoop Mishra was asked to resign from the ministry after a murder case was registered against one of his kins and Uma Bharati had to quit after an arrest warrant was issued against her by a Karnataka court, then how can chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan adopt a different stand for Arya.