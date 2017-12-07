Bhopal: Arya disappears; Chouhan, BJP not keen on resignation

Bhopal: Minister of state for general administration Lal Singh Arya has gone underground after a Bhind court issued an arrest warrant against him in a murder case. The police are not making any efforts to trace him. He is neither available at his Bhopal residence nor in his constituency. His whereabouts are not known.

According to information, Arya is awaiting High Court verdict in a petition filed by him challenging the transfer of the case against him to a special court in Bhind. After completing the hearing in the case, the HC had reserved its judgment, which may be announced in a day or two. Arya will chalk out his next strategy after the HC order.

Arya has challenged the transfer of the case from the CBI court to a special court in Bhind. Sources said that if the judgment is in his favour, he may move an anticipatory bail petition in the Supreme Court. The BJP and the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are not in favour of seeking Arya’s resignation. Sources said that national BJP organisation general secretary Ramlal has been briefed on the developments. It has been conveyed to him that the state party unit is not inclined towards dropping Arya from the council of ministers.

The party fears that if Arya, who comes from an SC community is removed, it may turn SCs against the party. The Congress again staged a demonstration on Wednesday demanding Arya’s resignation. LoP Ajay Singh said that Arya should be immediately sacked. He said that a murder accused continuing as a minister is unheard of.

