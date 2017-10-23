Bhopal: Around 200 docs attend workshop on ‘evolution of cerebral palsy’

Bhopal: A workshop on ‘Evolution of cerebral palsy patients and role of botox injection in management’ was held at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) to diagnose patients suffering from Cerebral Palsy (CP). The disease is caused by lack of oxygen in patients. Nearly 200 doctors attended the workshop on Sunday.

Botulinum injections (Botox) are being used to treat cerebral palsy in children. Though there is no standard procedure that works for all CP patients, medical interventions like the use of botox has shown significant improvement in their conditions. Cerebral Palsy (CP) is a non progressive disorder and is caused by damage to the motor control centres of the young developing brain and can occur during pregnancy, childbirth or after birth.

Doctors use botox to treat a patient first to avoid surgeries. Initially, doctors try physiotherapy and if the patient does not improve, then start the botox treatment. Only when there is no significant improvement in the patient’s condition, they recommend surgeries. Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr Deepak Maravi said, “Cerebral Palsy is congenital disease caused by lack of oxygen. Some tissues of brain do not develop due to short supply of oxygen leading to deformities in joints. We organised workshop on how to identify Cerebral Palsy (CP) and diagnose it. Botox injection is preferred to administer. There are three stages of treatment –plaster, physiotherapy and surgery.”