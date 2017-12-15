Bhopal: Anticipatory bail of pvt medical college promoters, others rejected

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of promoters of four private medical colleges, their admission committee members and other big fishes who were charge sheeted in the multi-layered Vyapam scam investigated by Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI). About 26 influential people whose names figured in CBI charge sheet had applied for anticipatory bail. All the bail applications have been rejected.

The CBI on November 23 had filed charge sheet against 592 accused in Pre Medical Test – 2012 scam. The PMT was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Education Board (MPPEB or Vyapam). Rejecting the anticipatory bail applications of four private medical college promoters among others, High Court said that petitioners may not be accused of taking life of a person but if allegations are proved, petitioners could not have committed a more heinous crime than that of playing with life of students. “It would be case of mass-killing of career of students,” the court stated. The CBI has not been able to arrest the private medical college promoters so far.

People whose bail applications were rejected by High Court on Thursday include Chirayu Medical College (Bhopal) chairman Ajay Goenka, Chirayu Medical College dean V Mohan, admission committee in-charge Ravi Saxena, V H Bhavsar.Others whose bail application was rejected include L N Medical College (Bhopal) chairman Jai Narayan Chaukse, admission in-charge of L N Medical College Dr DK Sathpathy, dean Swarna Bisaria, Index Medical College chairman Suresh Singh Bhadauria, admission committee members K K Saxena, Arun Arora, Nitin Gothwal.

People’s Medical College chairman S N Vijayvargiya, his son in-law Captain Amrish Sharma, dean V K Pandya, Dr Vijay Kumar Ramnani, C P Sharma, P D Mahant, S K Sarvate. Besides, bail application of former director of medical education (DME) S C Tiwary, former DME joint director N M Shrivastava has also been rejected. As per CBI charge sheet, the seats were filled with undeserving candidates after taking huge sums of money. The CBI court granted bail to 15 accused who had appeared before the court earlier.