Bhopal: Another farmer ends life in CM’s home district

Sehore: Yet another farmer ended his life in the district on Friday. This is the fourth farmer suicide in the CM’s home district in past couple of days.

Mukesh Gavli, 28 of Lachor under Nasrullaganj police station area consumed some poisonous substance late in the night on Thursday. He was taken to Bhopal, where he succumbed at LBS hospital. Mukesh owned five acres of land and was married only three months back. Sources said he owed money to money-lenders and banks both and was finding it impossible to repay it with his limited income.

His kin said he was depressed and tensed due to the overdue loans. The police, however, claimed that he was ailing since long.

Our staff reporter adds from Bhopal: Babulal, 40 a farmer of Randal village near Hoshangabad set himself ablaze in the wee hours on Friday. He was taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to Bhopal. According to doctors, he has sustained 64 per cent burns. He has been admitted to the ICU of Burns Ward of Hamidia Hospital and his condition is said to be critical. Tehsildar Rakesh Borasi recorded his dying declaration at Hamidia Hospital at 9 am.

The farmer owes Rs 7 lakh to two money-lenders and a bank. His wife Guddi said two money-lenders had come to her place on Thursday and publicly abused her husband.

After that, Babulal did not eat anything and went to sleep. At around 3 am on Friday, she heard shrieks of Babulal. When she rushed to his room, she saw him engulfed in flames.

Babulal has two sons and two daughters. He owns four acres of land along with his four brothers.