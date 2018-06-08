Bhopal: An eternal oasis of Hindu-Muslim love and brotherhood

Bhopal: Amongst the few of the instances in our country that disturb that maligns the fabric of cultural richness of our country Bhopal stands as an eternal oasis of love and brotherhood where Hindus and Muslims come together to celebrate festivals be it Eid or Diwali.

Many Hindu families in the city celebrate Eid, the festival of joy, the most important festival of the followers of Islam with equal fervor and zest. The celebration has, in fact, become part of the life of these Hindu families. Like their Muslim brethren, they go to the old city market, for shopping on Chand Raat (the night before the festival) to buy gifts. The story does not end here. Muslims of Bhopal also come out and celebrate Diwali and Holi with these families with enthusiasm and zeal.

Free Press interacted with such Hindu families to learn more about their preparations for the upcoming Eid.

Promila Narang, 65, homemaker

We have been celebrating Eid just like Holi and Diwali since childhood. I born and brought-up in the old city. I have been tying Rakhi to one of my Muslim brother Azhar Rizvi since I was 10-years-old. My daughter too ties Rakhi to his son. We visit his home along with our family and celebrate Eid for six toand seven days and have a great fun. Even we attend Iftar regularly.

On their demand, we cook poha and Sabudana Bari for Iftar. We buy gifts for his family. We give edi to younger ones and my brother too gives Edi to me. We also make visits to the home of my Muslim friends and they visit our home with their families on Holi and Diwali and we enjoy a lot. Everything is mutual here. And the tradition goes on…

Nikita Delouri, 28, advocate

We celebrate Eid with same emotion and zeal as we celebrate Diwali. We give equal importance to both the festivals. We have been celebrating Eid since childhood. We start preparations 10 days before the Eid. We wear new clothes on Eid and visit home of our Muslim friends with family. They also visit us on Diwali with family and we share our joys mutually. I was born and brought-up in old city but now live in New Bhopal.

But we still go to the old city market, for shopping on Chand Raat (the night before the festival) to buy gifts for Eid. My father organises potluck iftar at home for Muslim friends. I feel myself lucky that I was raised in such rich culture and that I bestowed the same richness in my in-laws family. I feel most blessed to uphold this culture heritage of love, respect and sharing of joy.

Ajay Verma, 60, businessman

We have been celebrating the holy festival of Eid since childhood. My family takes part in the celebration as we visit homes of our Muslim friends and have great fun the whole night. Even they reserve their first day of Eid especially for us. We buy gifts for them. They also visit our home in Holi and Diwali. Earlier, we use to organised Roza Iftar at our home for Muslim friends. But now as they have to go mosque to offer namaz we no longer observe it. For us, Eid is like get-together.