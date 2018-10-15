Bhopal: Amit Shah tells leaders to attack Rahul Gandhi, be more aggressive

After returning from Hoshangabad on Sunday, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah, in a meeting, told senior leaders of BJP including CM Shivraj Singh, to attack Rahul Gandhi to the hilt. Shah said PM Narendra Modi would hold rallies in MP from the third week of November and discussed about the places where those rallies should be held.

He asked them to handle social media for election and took feedback on Gandhi’s visits to MP. “State’s leadership should decide how to use central ministers and other party leaders slated to visit MP,” Shah said and took feedback on party’s preparations for the election. He urged election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan to stay in MP after Dussehra.

Shah told CM, “You and I would visit different places to save time.” National organising secretary of the party Ramlal, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state party Rakesh Singh and several leaders attended the meeting.

Instead of party office, Shah stays in hotel

All arrangements for Shah’s night stay were made at party office, but he stayed in a hotel where two rooms were joined together to make a new room for his stay. One of the rooms- Kushbhau Thakre chamber, had facilities for work-out. According to reports, since other leaders were to lodge in hotels, arrangements were made for him too in the hotel. Besides, security was another reason for it.

Pradhan too addresses meeting

State election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with members of election management team at party office on Sunday. He took feedback on election preparations from in-charges concerned and on party workers’ meetings to be addressed by Shah on Monday.