Bhopal: Amit Shah is lying on central assistance to state, says Ajay Singh

Bhopal: BJP national president is misleading the people of state with lies, alleged Congress leader and leader of opposition in state assembly Ajay Singh on Sunday. The 14th finance commission was announced by UPA government in 2013 but Shah is claiming that the NDA government has constituted the same, said Singh.

On Friday Amit Shah has stated in a function that the UPA government did not give adequate funds to the state and the 14th finance commission constituted by the NDA government had recommended adequate funds for the state. He was replying to a letter written by Singh seeking the financial assistance given to the state by the BJP-led NDA government. The BJP national president also claimed that the NDA government is allocating more funds to the state compared to the UPA government.

Ajay Singh on Sunday said, “the NDA government has changed the names of the UPA government schemes and taking the credit. The 14th finance commission was instituted by the UPA government and the commission had submitted its report in December 2013, in which the share of taxes to the state had been increased to 42 from 32 percent”.

He alleged that the Modi government has curtailed the funds given to the state for national highways. The NDA government has given only Rs 614 crore in demand of Rs 2901 crore. Similarly, to run the NRHM, the UPA government used to give 75 per cent of the amount, but the NDA government have curtailed to 60 per cent. “If the BJP president had asked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the funds, he must have got the clear answer”, he said.