Bhopal: Amit Shah allocates work, asks leaders to listen to party workers

Bhopal: Keeping in mind the ensuing assembly election national president of the BJP Amit Shah allocated work among party leaders in MP. Shah asked party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and public relations minister Narottam Mishra to collect the names, mobile numbers and contact the 40 lakh families in the state, who are associated with the BJP- many of whom have become its members.

He said that the preparation at booth level should be made in such a way that the BJP supporters should be able to cast their votes in the morning. He told Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar to set up call centres at divisions and keep in touch with the party workers.

Prahbat Jha, in charge of Yatras, was told to deal with media and social media. Besides, he will also look after all the work related to Shah’s tour in the state. Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and minister for general administration Lal Singh Arya was asked to contact people of SC category by holding conferences in districts and ensure that maximum participation of the people belonging to this category.

Faggan Singh Kulaste was asked to take care of the people of ST category and organise conferences for them. The party organisation in the state was told to hold meetings of the BJP workers and call five workers from each division for such conferences. He advised the state leaders to keep in touch with the party workers and not to get into dispute with them even if they express their anger on any issue. After all, it is the party workers who will lead the party to victory.

Kamal Nath to party leaders: Focus on your work

MPCC president Kamal Nath also distributed work among the party leaders and advised each of them not to interfere in the work of others. Election Campaign Committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia was asked to concentrate on Gwalior and Chambal region and tour those areas.

Leader of opposition Ajay Singh has been asked to pay full attention to Vindhya region and focus on 36 constituencies. Former CM Digivijaya Singh who is taking out ekta yatra was told to concentrate on Malwa region along with party’s executive president in the area Jitu Patwari.

Singh was also told to pacify former MPCC president Arun Yadav and put him into action in Nimad region. In Mahakaushal, besides Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha would remain active. Executive president Surendra Pachauri and Govind Singh Rajpur were asked to remain active in Bundelkhand region.

Now the main problem before Nath is there is no leader with influence in the Central region comprising Bhopal and Hoshangabad divisions. Although Suresh Pchauri belongs to this part, he does not have enough influence in the area. Nath will hold discussions with every group and organisations as he has already done with the state employees.

For this he has given the responsibility to some leaders separately. Executive president Bala Bchchan will coordinate it. A social media team has been set up and some professionals are being called from Delhi to prepare material for campaigning.